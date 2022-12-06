Engage Nigerians at debates, town hall meetings, NNPP urges Tinubu

By Deji Abdulwahab

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has called on the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, to engage Nigerians through media debates and town hall meetings organised by some relevant institutions in the country.

Its National Chairman, Prof. Rufai Alkali, gave the advice on Monday at a news conference in Abuja.

Alkali said that if a presidential candidate had engagement with Nigerians through town hall meetings and media debates, such action would add value to his campaign or victory.

According to him, if the candidate

avoids Nigerians at media debates and town hall meetings, he will meet them at polling units.

Alkali recalled that the APC Presidential Candidate did not honour the invitation to the conferences organised by the Nigeria Bar Association and Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

“APC Presidential Candidate Bola Tinubu did not attend the Arise TV debate and Town Hall meeting by the National Peace Accord.

“The only engagement Tinubu had attended with Nigerians was the meetings by the Arewa Consultative Forum and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)”.

The NNPP boss said that the party and its Presidential Candidate, Dr Rabiu

Kwankwaso, had devised new strategy to engage Nigerians to achieve victory during the 2023 general elections.

“We have adopted a new strategy to engage people so that they will now have the feeling that the party respects them, cares for them, understands their needs.

“So, by the time we ask for votes, they say ah we have seen you before,” he said.

Alkali also described the Northern Leaders Consultative Forum (NLCF) as opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members.

He said that that was the reason the forum adopted the PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar as the consensus candidate for the North.

“As far as NNPP is concerned, Northern Leaders Consultative Forum (NLCF) is unknown to us. And there was never a time we had any interface with the group,” he said. (NAN)