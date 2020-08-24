Enforcement of anti-piracy law: NIMASA commends Nigerian Navy

The Director General/CEO of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh has commended the Nigerian Navy for the successful enforcement of the new anti-piracy law in Nigeria, Spokesperson for the Nigerian Navy, Commodore Suleiman Dahun, mni said in a statement.

In a commendation letter to the Naval Headquarters, Dr Bashir noted the commendable achievements of the Nigerian Navy in the discharge of its responsibilities on security and other related matters. In this regard, he expressed the Agency’s appreciation on the high level of professionalism and expertise exhibited by the Nigerian Navy in its collaborative efforts with NIMASA especially in the enforcement of the Nigeria’s Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act 2019. It could be recalled that the Nigerian Navy recently secured a conviction for the first time under the new anti-piracy law of 3 of 9 accused persons involved in the hijack of an Equatorial Guinea flagged vessel, MV ELOBEY VI off Equatorial Guinea coast.

While assuring the Nigerian Navy of NIMASA’s continuous cooperation, the Director General further appreciated the Nigerian Navy for keeping with its traditions and ensuring safer maritime boundaries and internal waters to the benefit of the country and the international community.