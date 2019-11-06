Enforce laws against overloading, Emir of Argungu urges FRSC

The Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammadu Mera has called on the Federal Road Safety Corp, (FRSC) in the Emirate to ensure strict compliance by drivers, with laws regarding overloading.

He also called on the Corps to punish erring drivers, including those without driver’s license.

The Emir, represented by Magajin Garin Argungu, Alhaji Aminu Musa, at the training organised for drivers of the Emirate Council by FRSC, Mera described motorist, who convey passengers in boots of vehicles as greedy and disobedient of laws of the federation.

Musa showed participants at the training his driver’s licence, which he has been renewing since 1982.

Earlier, the Unit Commander, Assistant Corp Commander, Mr Aliyu Magaji, commended the Emir for the support and cooperation he has always given the Corps, especially the opportunity to train the Emirate drivers.

“Most of them are having this opportunity for the first time. We therefore solicit the support and cooperation of the Emir towards the enforcement of number plate and drivers licence violations,” Maaji said.