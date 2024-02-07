Enforce law on indiscriminate use of sirens, Reps urge FRSC, police

Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
The House of Representatives has urged Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and Nigerian Police Force to enforce the law on indiscriminate use of sirens on Nigerian roads.
The House also directed the law enforcement agencies to clamp down on those using sirens illegally nantionwide.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the resolution followed the adoption of a motion by Jesse Onuakalusi (LP-Lagos) at the plenary in Abuja on Wednesday.


Onuakalusi, in the motion entitled: “Need to Check the Abuse of the Use of Siren on Nigeria’s Roads,” noted that some criminal elements had taken undue advantage to unleash fear and terror on the society with the indiscriminate use of siren.


He said that the abuse had negatively impacted on appropriate security assessment, adding that it was now difficult to distinguish between the officials entitled to sirens and imposters.
The House further mandated the Committees on Federal Road Safety Commission and Police Affairs to ensure
compliance. (NAN) 

