Energy firm partners NASENI on CNG kit manufacturing

By Angela Atabo

Adeayworld Energy Limited says it’s partnering with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) on compressed natural gas (CNG) kits manufacturing and distribution in Nigeria.

Prince Adeleke, Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, said the partnership was in line with the Presidential Initiative on CNG (P-ICNG).

He said that the collaboration would improve fuel efficiency, promote environmentally friendly energy solutions, and advance local capacity in CNG distribution and utilisation.

“This partnership will directly support Nigeria’s long-term goals in terms of economic diversification, energy security, environmental sustainability, job creation and overall reduction in the cost of goods and services.

“Adeayworld Energy Limited has since signed a partnership with Zhejiang Sinray Electronics Co. Ltd, one of the leading manufacturers of CNG kits in China.

“The aim is to ensure that kits of international standard are manufactured and distributed across Nigeria.

“The Chinese company and kits have also been approved by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) in line with International Standard Organisation (ISO), after rigorous assessment,” he said.

Mr Khalil Halilu, the Executive Vice-Chairman of NASENI, said that the partnership represented a promising business opportunity that aligned with Nigeria’s national goals of economic diversification and environmental sustainability.

“The partnership with NASENI will significantly scale the adoption of CNG technology in Nigeria.

“It will not only enhance the profitability of participating businesses but contribute to the success of the presidential initiative on CNG,” Halilu said.

He expressed confidence that the venture would lead to lasting positive impact on Nigeria’s energy landscape. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)