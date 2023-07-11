Energy experts, stakeholders in Abuja as NOG conference opens

From left: Manager, Corporate Communications, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Esueme Dan-Kikile; Company Secretary/General Counsel, NNPC Limited, Chidi Momah; Executive Vice President, Upstream, NNPC Limited, Tombomieye Adokiye; Director, Capacity Building, NCDMB, Ama Ikuru and other officials during the opening and tour of Nigeria Oil Gas (NOG) Energy Week exhibitions in Abuja on Monday



By Emmanuella Anokam

The foremost international Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Energy Conference and Exhibition on Monday opened in Abuja with industry experts in attendance to address ways for decarbonisation and sustainable energy future.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference brings together the industry experts to discuss how to improve Nigeria’s energy mix and also to engage stakeholders, financiers, investors and the private sector across the energy spectrum.

This year’s conference with the theme “Powering Nigeria’s Sustainable Energy Future” is expected to end on July 13.

Declaring the conference open, Malam Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) said it convened policymakers, regulators, experts and leaders from the private sector to discuss Nigeria’s vital energy agenda.

Kyari, represented by Mr Adokiye Tombomieye, Executive Vic e President, Upstream, NNPC Ltd, said the conference would discuss policy implementation, project developments, investments and opportunities.

He said it would proffer solutions to current industry challenges, such as how to decarbonise the country’s traditional oil and gas operations.

The GCEO said the present NOG conference would debate strategies that would increase investment flows into the country, enhance industry operations, and promote international partnerships.

“Since 2000, NOG Energy Week has attracted over 100,000 attendees from over 75 countries and over 50 national and international oil companies, in addition to hosting a world-class conference with over 1000 speakers, over 23,000 delegates, and 345 sessions.

“NOG Energy Week is also renowned for its many hours of strategic business networking events, such as the golf tournament, gala dinners, VIP Energy Club, and awards ceremony, which take place alongside the conference and exhibition.

“NNPC Limited, Nigeria LNG Limited, Oando, ND Western, UTM FLNG, Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board, TotalEnergies, Shell, Chevron and Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission among others are the sponsors of the 2023 edition,” Kyari said.

According to Kyari, the event previously known as Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Conference and Exhibition will foster multilateral dialogue, engagement and deal making within the industry.

He also said that the conference had adapted its narrative to explore how the country can galvanise its universal energy mix as it navigates its energy evolution pathway underpinned by ‘The Decade of Gas’. (NAN)

