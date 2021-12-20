Enduring Peace: Criminals on Abuja-Lokoja highway degraded – Commanding Officer

The Commanding Officer, 176 Guards Battalion, Guards Brigade, Lt.-Col. Julius Adisa, says the criminals operating on Abuja-Lokoja expressway and some communities in FCT have been degraded since the commencement of Exercise Enduring Peace.

Adisa stated this at a one-day Inter–Agency seminar organised by the battalion on Monday, in Abuja to mark the climax of the exercise in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Assistant Director Army Public Relations Guards Brigade, Capt. Godfrey Abakpa, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, in Abuja.

The theme of the seminar is “Effective Emergency Response System Through Enhanced Inter Agency Cooperation: A Panacea to The Dynamic Nature of Contemporary Security Threats”.

He said that relative peace and security had been restored in several communities in addition to several positive achievements resulting from strong synergy between the Nigerian army and sister security agencies.

Adisa said the recent rescue of the University of Abuja lecturers alongside others who were freed by the combine security operatives in Gwagwalada forest was an indication that greater synergy among security agencies was the way forward.

The Army Headquarters Department of Civil Military Affairs Team Leader, Col. Cyriacus Osuagwu, commended the brigade for ensuring good synergy with the various security agencies that had played key role in the security of FCT.

Osuagwu urged them to sustain the synergy that had yielded positive results to enable the society to enjoy peace and progress.

He also commended the various security agencies for their supports to the brigade and the Nigerian army at large, stressing that the knowledge gained at the inter-agency seminar should also be passed down to the subordinates at the various agencies’ lower cadre.

Participants at the seminar were drawn from the various security agencies operating within the FCT.

The Battalion also held a free medical outreach at Kasuwan Dere community in Gwagwalada as well as donation of education materials to Paikon Kore LEA Primary School also in Gwagwalada. (NAN)

