EndSARS: Youth movement urges states to probe police brutality

The New Nigerian Youth Movement (NNYM) on Monday urged all tiers of government to set up panels of enquiry on police brutality. The movement also demanded that government should appoint youths as Co-Chairmen and Co- Secretaries of the panels. Dr Stephen Akintayo, spokesperson of NNYM made this known in an online virtual meeting. NAN reports that NNYM was inaugurated on Oct. 23 when like minds across different sectors in Nigeria and the Diaspora met via an online virtual meeting which was streamed live on Facebook and Youtube. The aim of the meeting was to redirect the energy of #EndSARS protest to something positive in Nigeria. Among other things, the group agreed that a movement for a new Nigeria powered by the youth was required, hence the NNYM was born.

The Movement said this was necessary in order to redirect the #EndSARS protest cause and to formally reel out their demands to the federal and state governments. Akintayo who is the Group Managing Director, G-Text-Homes, said NNYM was geared to serve as the anchor for all groups that had just been formed as a result of the protest both in Nigeria and in Diaspora. He explained that they recognised the fact so many groups had sprung up as a result of the #EndSARS protests, hence the need to form the movement and know their next line of action “We are not a political party, but a movement for a new Nigeria, and we are open to working with like minds that have a similar agenda for the new Nigeria we envision. “One of the aims of this movement is to engage grassroots people like the ‘street landlords’ whom many refer to as thugs and hoodlums.

“The street landlords are also Nigerians, and we must remember that no Nigerian is more Nigerian than others,” he said. Akintayo noted that the classism between the haves and the have nots in our society makes many Nigerians vulnerable. “This makes the less privileged to become street landlords,” he said. The movement said that the panel of enquiry should be streamed live on national TV stations and Social Media platforms. They noted that the language of the youth was different and government must recognise this. “The #EndSARS movement is a youth movement and not having enough youths on the judicial panel of enquiry is tantamount to being the judge in ones own case. “We need the panel composition to be made up of 50 per cent youth across all states. “Also, the panel must be independent and should have power to summon the governors to defend accusations against them in states where required.

“The panel in Lagos should start by investigating the Lekki shootings as this is urgent and addressing this will calm nerves and lead us to the path of peace and justice for all,” they said According to him, NNYM is not a political party and its members are free to join any party of their choice. He encouraged all youths to become active card carrying members of any political party of their choice, adding that owning a PVC was not enough. Akintayo recalled that some hoodlums hijacked the peaceful #EndSARS protests while some are disturbing the peace in many states. He apologised to all those affected in one way or the other.

“We hope government will communicate to accept these terms. “We reiterate that we are willing to engage with government not as the leaders of the EndSARS protests, but as youth who can midwife the dialogue of frontliners with the government,” he said NAN reports that some of the concerned youths who are part of the movement are Abdulmalik Yahaya, Chekwube Nwokoro, Muhammad Adeleke, Others are Titilayo Iluditan, Dr David Onabajo, Akinade Ayodeji and Dipo Adesina (NAN).