EndSARS :Young moms appeal to youths to shun violence, embrace dialogue

Young Moms Support Initiative, an NGO, on Friday called on youths to shun violence and embrace dialogue as they press home their demands.

Dr Vivian Sonny-Nsirim, the founder of the group, in a statement in Abuja pleaded with the youth to cease violence to give government the opportunity to implement their demands .

Sonny-Nsirim said that the group wanted youths to stop the destruction of property and lives as anyone who destroyed his home would have no place to put his head.

She said all anger should be channelled toward 2023 election adding that any destruction made now would be suffered by the masses and not the government.

She said that some parents had been rendered jobless by the single act of burning BRT Stations, Hotels, Supermarkets, Car Parks and other facilities. “Who will suffer this aftermath? It is still we the citizens. “We plead that we should all activate our emotional intelligence at this point.

“Do not let anyone incite you against another person, tribe, religion, ethnic or personal agenda.

“The management staff, members and volunteers of Young Moms Support Initiative as well as Young Moms Forum commiserate with the families of all those who have lost their loved ones during this EndSARS protest.”

Sonny-Nsirim said that the group felt the pain of the loss adding that “No woman prays to bury any of her children, even the most wayward one.

“It is indeed an unfortunate situation and a trying period for us all in Nigeria.”

She said that the group prayed that the good Lord would give the bereaved the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Sonny-Nsirim urged Nigerians to be wise at this trying period and prayed that God continues to shower His children with wisdom and grace to overcome.(NAN)