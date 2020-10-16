EndSARS: WIVs commend Sanwo-Olu for naming officers

Women of Inestimable Values (WIVs) have commended the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for taking proactive measures and naming officers who brutalised protesters in the ongoing #EndSARS protest.

Mrs Blessing Okojie-Eze, National president of WIVs, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), commended Mr Sanwo-Olu and described his step as a good development.

“The WIVs are highly impressed with our Governor, Mr Sanwo-Olu, who have been working day and night to sanitise Lagos State, even in the ongoing #EndSARS protest.

“We specifically commend him for putting efforts in place that brought the officers who brutalised people in the ongoing #EndSARS protest to book and naming them publicly.

“This is a major demand of the #EndSARS protesters. He promised and lived up to expectations. It shows he has listening ears and passionate about affairs of the people of Lagos,” she said.

While applauding Gov. Sanwo-Olu, Mrs Okojie-Eze appealed that the officers should be made to face the law accordingly, if found guilty, as a way to further pacify the people.

The WIVs National President added that the body equally lent its voice during the week-long #EndSARS protest as members came out to join other groups at Gbagada on Friday to show their support.

Meanwhile, Mr Sanwo-Olu has raised a seven-man Judiciary Panel of Enquiry and Resolution to investigate cases of brutality and human violations committed by Operatives of the dissolved SARS in Lagos. (NAN)