EndSARS: WIVs commend Gov. Sanwo-Olu for naming officers

“The WIVs are highly impressed with our Governor, Mr Sanwo-Olu, who have been working day and night to sanitise Lagos State, even in the ongoing #EndSARS protest.

“We specifically commend him for putting efforts in place that brought the officers who brutalised people in the ongoing #EndSARS protest to book and naming them publicly.

“This is a major demand of the #EndSARS protesters. He promised and lived up to expectations. It shows he has listening ears and passionate about affairs of the people of Lagos,” she said.