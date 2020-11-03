EndSARS: Wike redeems N200m pledge to families of 10 security agents killed in Rivers

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has redeemed his pledge of N20 million to each family of the 10 security personnel allegedly killed by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The governor had, during a condolence visit to the State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, announced the donation of N20 million to each family of the four policemen and six soldiers reportedly killed by IPOB members in Oyigbo.

The cheques were presented to the bereaved widows at the State Police Command and 6 Division, Nigerian Army, in Port Harcourt, respectively on Tuesday.

The governor said the gesture is in fulfillment of his earlier promise to alleviate the plight of the widows and their children.

Represented by Dr. Tammy Danagogo, the Secretary to the State Government, the governor described “the murder of the security personnel by IPOB members as unacceptable’’.

He said the action of those who killed the security personnel should be condemned by every right-thinking Nigerian.

Wike told the Commissioner of Police that government will not tolerate any terrorist group like IPOB or allow them to kill any innocent citizen, particularly policemen and soldiers who were defending and protecting citizens and residents of Rivers.

Danagogo said: “As a governor who matches his words with action, he has sent us to come and redeem that promise and to present the cheques of N20 million each to the widows of the four police officers killed by IPOB.”

Wike assured the State Commissioner of Police that the State will always stand with the police to fight crime.

In his response, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Joseph Mukan, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, thanked the governor for fulfilling his promise.

According to Mukan, the Police recovered some arms and arrested some persons who made confessional statements while 22 persons have been charged to court.

Similarly, at the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Wike commiserated with the Nigerian Army, the widows and families of the six soldiers who lost their lives in Oyigbo.

He said Rivers State Government will ensure that the criminal elements, who killed the soldiers and stole their arms and ammunition, are arrested and prosecuted.

In his remarks, the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Orlu Irefin, on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai, and the entire Nigerian Army expresses gratitude to the state governor for the gesture to the widows of the slain soldiers.

He dispelled the “fake news in social media” on the activities of the Army in Oyigbo, emphasising that action of the Army in the area was within the the law and rules of engagement.

Danagogo was accompanied to the places by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Paulinus Nsirim, and the Commissioner for Social Welfare, Mrs. Inime Aguma. (NAN)