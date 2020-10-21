EndSARS: We should call our children off the streets, Tallen urges mothers

Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen on Wednesday appealed to mothers to caution and call the #EndSARS protesters off the street as the situation was no longer safe. Tallen, made this call in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in spite of the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), protests have continued in cities across the country.

”The protest which started a few weeks ago to demand justice in the land, has been hijacked by mindless individuals and criminals with a different intent, hence the need for the public to end the protest. “Let us jointly arise to pray for our children and our great country Nigeria. As women, let us call our children off the streets as the situation is no longer safe.”

She, further appealed to the youths to be calm, give room for further consultations so that the government will address the issues raised. “This is a rebirth of a new order in Nigeria with the youth at the front burner of affairs, but my appeal is for restraint to enable us take appropriate decisions that could be used collectively or selectively in resolving the issues raised.” The minister, therefore, called on Nigerians to continue to pray for peace in the nation. (NAN)