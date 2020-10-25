EndSARS: Useni calls for end to looting, arson

Former Minister of the FCT, retired Lt.-Gen.Jeremiah Useni, on Sunday urged those destroying and looting government and private properties in the country to desist from the act.

“The nation must not allow itself to descend to the level of anarchy. I appeal to the people undertaking these improper actions of outright looting and arson to stop,” he said.

Useni, a former Senator and the PDP Governorship Candidate in the 2019 general elections, made the appeal in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.

“These actions can dent and diminish the genuine agitations for justice that triggered the EndSARS protests nationwide.

“Since the initial demands have already been received, noted and acknowledged by the governing authorities, it is only proper for the protesting groups to follow up on those demands within the government for speedy implementation and monitoring,” he said.

He advised the aggrieved youths to use alternative, peaceful and constitutional channels to resolve whatever issues they wished may be addressed toward a much better society.

“Destruction of national and private infrastructure does not help in improving our lives or growing our economy in anyway,” he said.

Gen. Useni called on all people of goodwill and influence, traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organisations, parents and elders, as well as the media, to undertake public enlightenment and confidence-building measures to uphold our dignity and safeguard our unity as a nation.

He also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to give marching orders to the appropriate authorities to accelerate the implementation of the demands collated from the legitimate protests.

According to him, “this will inspire confidence in the citizens.”

“Mr President should also take urgent action to reduce unemployment among the youth by ordering for immediate employment of very large numbers of young people into the public service in addition to other relief measures he is already undertaking.

“I wish to also appeal to defence and security officers and men to exercise every caution and be humane in their contacts with unarmed civilians as a way of deepening our democratic practices and safeguarding human lives,” Useni said.

He also consoled the families of all those who have lost their lives in the process and wished the injured ones speedy recovery. (NAN)