EndSARS UPDATE: Senate calls on Buhari to address nation

By Haruna Salami

The Senate Thursday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation on the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

This resolution followed a motion on the matter moved by Senator Abiodun Olujimi from Ekiti state and overwhelmingly supported by the members.

Initially the senators went into an executive session before coming up with the motion while the gates to the complex were closed, making it difficult to enter or go out of the National Assembly.

The Senate also called on the President to quickly implement the requests of the #EndSARS protesters, just it pleaded with the protesters to stop the protests and give the government the opportunity to implement them.