EndSARS: Unity schools’ old students urge FG to prosecute ‘bad eggs”

The Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA) to prosecute the ”bad eggs” in the disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS). Mr Lawrence Wilbert, President General of USOSA, an umbrella body of alumni associations of all 104 federal unity schools across the country, made the commendation in a statement in Abuja. He urged government to take immediate and concrete steps to demonstrate its long-term commitment to addressing the issue of police brutality in Nigeria.

According to him, disbanding SARS is only a step in restoring public trust in the nation’s security architecture. “We encourage the government to be transparent, accountable and sincere with these reforms and fast track delivery of the request of the protesters. “We urge government to commence prosecution of all police officers indicted for violence against Nigerian citizens and protesters.

“Government should also take steps to re-engineer the working and living conditions of the Nigerian Police Force to ensure greater motivation and professionalism, towards building a more secure Nigeria. “Also, immediate steps should be taken to ensure a review of the Nigerian Constitution in order to address the issues of true federalism, resource control and electoral reforms. “Immediate action should also be taken to ensure constitutional changes that will engender a unicameral legislature and a cut down the number and remuneration of government officials and agencies.

“Government should also strengthen National Orientation Agency (NOA) to deploy programmes for better citizenship participation and nation building.” Wilbert noted that USOSA was in solidarity with all Nigerians across the country who had made their voices heard since the protest started.

He condemned the use of force to silence peaceful protest, saying, “the bedrock of any modern and progressive democracy are institutions that protect the rights of individuals to life and liberty. “One of the most important of these institutions is the Police, and it is obvious that a huge section of the public has lost trust in the police to protect these rights.” On school resumption, the president general called for sustained measures across board to ensure the safety of students, saying the COVID-19 pandemic was still prevalent. He urged government and relevant stakeholders to continue to work to ensure reorientation of “the citizens’ psyche through sincere, consistent investment in the educational sector. He commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the recently passed National Teachers Policy, stressing that it was long overdue.

He urged the federal Ministry to Education to immediately absorb all part-time teachers currently on the Parents Teachers’ Association (PTA) payroll. “We believe that the safety of children in schools is top priority for governments at all levels. This is a solemn duty of care, which we cannot afford to get wrong. “As the largest coalition of Alumni Associations in Africa, we are happy to work with the Federal Government to leverage our network across the country. “This is to ensure that the country delivers on this duty of care and safety for children currently in our schools. “USOSA will continue to support the federal government and the Nigerian people as we all collaborate towards attainment of the Nigeria of our dream.” (NAN)