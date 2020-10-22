EndSARS : U.S. urges investigation into Lekki shootings

The United States has called for immediate investigation into the excessive use of force by the military in the alleged killing of unarmed protesters at Lekki toll gate in Lagos.

In a statement on Thursday, the Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo specifically mentioned Tuesday’s shooting of protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos.

“We welcome an immediate investigation into any use of excessive force by members of the security forces.

“Those involved should be held to account in accordance with Nigerian law,” Pompeo said.