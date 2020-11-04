EndSARS: Sultan urges FG, States to be just to citizens

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Tuesday in Abuja urged the Federal and State governments to ensure justice and fairness to all Nigerians.

Sultan, who is also the President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), said this at an emergency NEC meeting of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the emergency meeting was necessitated by the social unrest in some part of the country arising from the EndSARS protest.

The sultan also enjoined all politicians to work towards a better country, saying “if really we want this country to move forward we must change the way we do things.’’

“My message to President Muhammadu Buhari is that I urge him to be just always in whatever he is doing. I also advice governors to always be just in whatever they are doing.

“Justice is very important in any developing society, community even in our homes without justice there will be no peace.

“If you see problems cropping up everywhere, there is a problem with justice and that is why we don’t have very good solutions.

“Sheikh Usman Danfodio said a nation can endure with unbelievers but it cannot endure with injustice. Justice is the foundation of peace in every nation,’’ he said

He assured that the national council of traditional rulers was always ready to work and make the country better place where peace and justice shall reign.

“Like I always said there is no institution in this country and indeed in the world where you can find the calibre of people we have in the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria.

“We are people from all professions, from the best profession of all, the military which some of us belongs, to engineers, to customs officers and professors of the universities.

“We are going to be very blunt, open and frank on all national issues and we will send our recommendations to the President for implementation,’’ he said.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, urged the Federal Government to come up with initiatives that would bring government nearer to the people with a view to help traditional institutions.

“It is very important for that gap to be bridged so that issues, experience in Nigeria recently will not reoccur.

“It is a lesson for every one of us and we must all work together to better the lots of the youths in this country,’’ he said.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, expressed the sympathy of the Federal Government for losses suffered by royal fathers, businesses, institutions and individuals during the recent mayhem.

He said that the executive meeting of the traditional rulers was coming at a time that the leadership role of traditional leaders was very much needed to reset the national clock.

Mustapha told the traditional rulers that government awaits their recommendations as inputs that would help enrich the policies, programmes and plans.

The SGF said that the policies, programmes and plans would be put in place, going forward to address the demands made by the youth and many more, for the good of the nation.

“I, therefore, urge you to include as part of your agenda for this meeting, discussions on the various challenges facing our nation and in particular, generate ideas and solutions to the consequences and lessons from the recent protests by the Nigerian youths.

“As custodians of our culture and tradition, you are closer to the people at the grassroots and your recommendations, I am sure, will reflect the true desires and aspirations of majority of Nigerians from all geo-political zones,’’ he said.

Mustapha used the occasion to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of traditional rulers to the successes recorded in the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic and elimination of polio.

“While so much has been accomplished, much more will need to be done to secure our nation for the future and remain on the path to development,’’ he said.

The meeting was attended by the Chairmen of 36 States Traditional Councils of Chiefs, including the Federal Capital Territory. (NAN)