EndSARS: Sokoto denies hoarding COVID-19 Palliatives 

“Sokoto state has no case of hoarded relief materials meant as COVID-19 palliative.

“The state never recorded both the protest and the attendant mayhem,” Tambuwal said.

According to him, the state has received two categories of COVID-19 palliative since the pandemic broke out.

“There was one by Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), which was a donation by an ensembles of philanthropists.

“The distribution of this category was a bit delayed months ago because the donors wanted the donations to be pooled.