EndSARS: Senate insists youth must get  jobs to avert recurrence

By Haruna Salami The Senate Tuesday took a critical look at the #EndSARS protests and resolved that every necessary efforts should be made to provide job opportunities for the teeming youth to avert a recurrence of the sad event. This was sequel to it’s resolution on two motions moved by Senator Biodun Olujimi from Ekiti state and Senator Gershom Bassey from Cross River state on the destruction of properties in Lagos and Cross River states respectively.

Consequently, the Senate resolved that the Federal Government should “assist in the reconstruction, rehabilitation and repair of properties and infrastructure that were destroyed” in all affected states of the federation. In his contribution, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, former Deputy Senate President said one of the lessons learnt from the the protests is that those in power have “not done enough fo the downtrodden people to get jobs”.

In addition to that “security men are not enough to cover the country and were therefore overstretched” and renewed his call to “decentralise our police” adding that it was a wake up call to the country. Senator Matthew Urhoghide from Edo state recalled how two main correctional centres in the ancient state were forced open and criminals, including condemned ones released into the society.

“Arms and ammunitions were looted and nothing has been done about it. We should be concerned about how we avert this in future. We must take proactive measures to employ our young gradutes”, Urhoghide said. Senate President, Ahmad Lawan in his remarks said Police must still be supported by Nigerians “to provide security and regist any security agency to do the wrong thing”.

It was resumption of plenary after over four weeks suspension to concentrate on the 2021 budget defence of ministries, agencies and departments, MDAs.