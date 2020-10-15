EndSARS: Security expert calls for re-organisation of police intelligence structure

Retired Commodore Omatseye Nesiama, the vice chairman, Top-Private Security Services Ltd., has called on the top hierarchy of the Nigerian Police Force to re-organise and fortify its intelligence structure. Nesiama, reacting to the disbandment of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) by Inspector General of Police Abubakar Adamu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the structure should be drawn from a well-developed community policing strategy. NAN reports that the IG had replaced the scrapped unit with another unit which he called the Special Weapon and Tactics Team (SWAT). Nesiama said, “The Nigeria Police Force needs to reorganise and fortify its intelligence structure drawing from a well-developed community policing strategy and not merely stating such as a mantra.

“Intelligence so derived can then be shared with and directed toward a specially trained, upwardly -mobile- quick-reaction team that will be strategically positioned all over the country. “They will have very distinguishing uniforms when on overt operation. Otherwise, they should be under complete cover when on covert surveillance or investigation.” Nesiama said that at no time should there be arms-bearing personnel overtly operating and could not be appropriately distinguished by their nature of dressing. He said that the #EndSARS protest had become and indeed created a unifying point for the youth of Nigeria to discover their strength. “It is also sending a warning signal that power resides with the people. This is no doubt going to create a momentum for national agitations going forward. “A significant thing is that the protesters largely have been peaceful which encouraged parents to allow their children to go out and express themselves.

“Things have just got to change for the better going forward,” he said. He said that the disbandment of SARS had its advantage and disadvantage. “The disbandment of SARS is a double-edged sword. In one breath, it is a welcomed development. ” In another; it can expose the gap and weakness in the Police structure that is supposed to manage relevant intelligence inputs in respect of crimes bordering on armed robbery and related crimes. “This gap cannot be left unattended to for too long. Otherwise, it can be very well-exploited by undesirable elements at the detriment of the populace,” he said. (NAN)