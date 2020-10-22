EndSARS: Savannah Centre ‘seriously concerned’ over turn of events

The Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development has expressed serious concern over the turn of the events following the #EndSARS protest in Nigeria.

A statement by the centre Thursday said “It is unfortunate that the peaceful demonstration had been allowed to linger for a long time without concrete engagement between the Government and the leadership of the protesters. Although the Federal Government immediately disbanded the discredited police squad and agreed to meet all the other demands made by the protesters, yet the protesters continued thereby giving some hoodlums the opportunity to infiltrate and caused the loss of some lives, destruction of properties and looting of shops.”

Newsdiaryonline reports that Professor Ibrahim Gambari was the head of the Centre until his appointment as President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief Of Staff.

The statement said “The Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development is seriously concerned by the turn of events arising from the peaceful demonstration that started two weeks ago in Lagos and other areas protesting against the crimes alleged to have been committed by the Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

“It is unfortunate that the peaceful demonstration had been allowed to linger for a long time without concrete engagement between the Government and the leadership of the protesters. Although the Federal Government immediately disbanded the discredited police squad and agreed to meet all the other demands made by the protesters, yet the protesters continued thereby giving some hoodlums the opportunity to infiltrate and caused the loss of some lives, destruction of properties and looting of shops.

“Savannah Centre believes that all hands should be on deck to arrest the situation to avoid further loss of lives and disruptions of economic and social activities of the citizens. We urge the demonstrators to please stop their action and give the government the chance to fulfill its promise. Insisting on continuing the protests is likely going to be counter-productive if it is taken over by hoodlums. The government on its part should take all necessary lawful measures to protect innocent citizens and their property while at the same time, dialogue with the leadership of the protesters to earn their confidence and trust.

“The Savannah Centre also calls on the Religious leaders, Traditional Rulers and other well-meaning Nigerians to please add their voices in appealing to both the government and the protesters to give peace a chance and enter into dialogue to find lasting solutions to the problems thereby reducing the hardship on the general citizens.”