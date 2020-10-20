#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu imposes 24-hour curfew on Lagos amid mayhem

Following a  degeneration of  the on-going  #EndSARS protests in  Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the city.

Sanwo-Olu announced this on his Twitter handle Tuesday morning.

 

 

 

He said, “I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society. Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella

“of these protests to unleash mayhem on our state. As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.

 

 

 

 

“I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4pm today, 20th October,2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets.”

A police station had earlier  been set  ablaze  in the city Tuesday morning.

 

 

 

 

