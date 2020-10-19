EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu appeals to protesters to leave roads, embrace dialogue

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has again appealed to the youths demonstrating against police brutality in the State to leave the roads and embrace dialogue for the resolution of their agitations.

Sanwo-Olu made the appeal on Monday, during the swearing-in of members of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution, at the State House, Marina.

The appeal came on the heels of violent dimension assumed by the EndSARS protests in some parts of the state.

According to him, the state government has shown sincerity and willingness to address all concerns raised by the protesters, given the actions taken so far.

The actions include the release of arrested EndSARS protesters, the setting up of a N200 million compensation funds for the victims and the constitution of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry.

He reiterated his solidarity with the protesters’ demands, saying that the pain expressed and concerns raised were genuine and legitimate.

The governor said that this had prompted the federal and states governments to immediately acquiesce to some of the demands, while setting process in motion to implement other changes as demanded.

He, therefore, urged the protesters to be part of the process of implementing the reforms they clamoured for in the police.

Sanwo-Olu said that with the continuous blocking of roads, government and private offices would slow down the procedure of implementing their demands.

“We have shown unprecedented commitment to the complete overhaul of the Nigerian Police.

“The inauguration of this Judicial Panel of Inquiry is only the first step in a long line of reformative actions that will lead to a thorough revamp and reorientation of the Nigeria Police.

“I believe that some of the actions we have taken should, to a large extent, show our sincerity and willingness to address all your concerns.

“While we are able to immediately acquiesce to some of your demands, some others will require time. We ask you to bear with us as we dutifully work on your demands.

“I will, therefore, like to renew my appeal to you to suspend the protests and create an atmosphere for the resolution of all pending demands,”he said.

The governor urged everyone brutalised by the disbanded SARS, including the families of those who died, to present their case before the inaugurated tribunal.

Sanwo-Olu said that he believed the task of reforming the police was achievable, but required inputs and cooperation of the youth to accomplish the task.

He commended the cohesiveness of the ‘resilient´young people, who stood their ground in the last two weeks, as their tenacity had made the much-desired change in the policing system become inevitable.

Sanwo-Olu said that he was convinced that the outcome and recommendations of the judicial panel would open a new chapter in police-citizen relationship.

He promised that the state government would ensure that all wounds were healed, justice served to victims of abuse, and guilty police officers prosecuted. (NAN)