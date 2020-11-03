EndSARS: Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry begins collection of memoranda

The Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry, set up in the aftermath of the violence that trailed the EndSARS protest in the state, has started collecting memoranda into the alleged act of torture, brutality, murder and violation of fundamental rights of citizens by some officers of the Nigeria Police.

Retired Justice Chukwunenye Uriri, the Chairman of the Commission, and Mr George Nwaeke, the Secretary, disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement issued to newsmen in Port Harcourt. According to the statement, the affected persons, the general public, corporate bodies, ministries, extra-ministerial departments, agencies, parastatals, groups and individuals are expected to submit 15 hard copies of their memoranda.

Other decuments to be submitted are one soft copy of Compact Disc (DC) or flash drive of their memoranda which will be addressed to the commission’s secretariat at room 303, 3rd floor wing A point block, of the state secretariat complex in Port Harcourt. All such materials for submission must get to the Commission on or before Nov. 16, the statement indicated, adding that the Commission’s office is open daily from 8am to 4pm. (NAN)