EndSARS: Rivers govt. imposes 24 hours curfew in violent areas

The Rivers Government has imposed an indefinite 24 hours curfew in violence-affected areas, following the ongoing EndSARS protest in the state.

Gov. Nyesom Wike who stated this in a statewide broadcast after a security meeting in Government House Port Harcourt, said that the curfew would start on Wednesday at 6.30 p.m.

The areas affected are the entire Oyigbo Local Government Area(LGA), Mile 1, Mile 2, Emenike, Ikokwu and Iloabuchi, all in Port Harcourt LGA as well as Oil Mill area in Obio/Akpor LGA.

Wike said that the state security council commended the peaceful nature of the “EndSARS” protest in the state.

He regretted that it was becoming clear by the day that the protest had been hijacked by hoodlums to unleash carnage and destroy property.

Wike said that some hoodlums attacked and destroyed police stations and court buildings in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

According to him, another set of hooligans were also on rampage at the Ikokwu spare-parts market, disturbing public peace and damaging property.

“As a government, we cannot watch helplessly and allow trouble-makers to take the law into their hands and use the current situation to create a state of panic and insecurity,” he said.

Wike explained that the State Security Council met and decided to take measures to secure lives and property in the state.

According to him, a 24-hour curfew has been imposed on Mile 1, Mile 2, Emenike, Ikokwu and Iloaubuchi areas of Port Harcourt from 6.30 p.m. Oct. 21.

“A 24-hour curfew has been imposed on the entire Oyigbo Local Government Area from 6.30 p.m. Oct. 21.

“A 24-hour curfew has also been imposed on Oil mill area in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area,” he added.

The governor said that security agencies had been directed to enforce the curfew with effect from 6.30 p.m. on Oct. 21.

He directed the local government chairmen to mobilize vigilantes and work with security agencies to ensure that no hoodlum ”is allowed to disturb the peace or destroy lives and property in their LGAs.

“We urge all citizens to remain vigilant and report all suspicious characters to the security agencies for immediate action,” he started.

Wike appealed to youths in Rivers not to allow themselves to be used to roll-back the peace the state was enjoying under any pretext.(NAN)