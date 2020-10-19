EndSARS: Restructure Nigeria now, monarch tells FG

An Imo Traditional Ruler, Eze Thomas Obiefule, on Monday said only restructuring could put the nation back to shape and end agitation of Nigerian youths. Obiefule, who is the President, Association of Royal Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (RTRN) said this while addressing members of Imo chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) during a visit to the traditional ruler. He said with sincere restructuring of the country, the agitation of Nigerian youths, including the agitation of member of IPOB would be permanently settled.

He identified poor Nigerian structural system and corruption as the greatest challenge against the nation’s development. On the nationwide protest against police brutality, Obiefule said the entire police force needed total overhauling. “I stand by Nigerian youths on the protest against police brutality and called on the Federal Government to look into their agitations and address their demands urgently. “The police who are suppose to be the friend of the people have turned to be the worst enemies of the people and the struggle has to continue until the bad eggs are fished out,” he said. He commended police authority for sacking some erring disbanded SARS officials, while also calling for their prosecution. He warned against recruiting members of the disbanded SARS into the new Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT). Obiefule also urged Imo citizens to support Gov. Hope Uzodinma’s programme, which he described as people’s oriented.

He admonished SWAN members to be constructive in reporting sporting activities in Imo, while also promising to partner strongly with the association. In his remarks, the state Chairman of SWAN, Mr Evarest Ezihe commended Obiefule for playing a frontline role in the Nigerian traditional institution. He also pledged the association’s support to Gov. Hope Uzodinma’s administration especially as regards to sports. (NAN)