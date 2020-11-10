EndSARS Relief Fund: Lagos Council unveils list of 99 applicants

The Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area in Lagos State unveiled a list of 99 applicants on Tuesday for its N10 million Relief Fund for victims of the violence that trailed the October #EndSARS protest.

The Chairman of the Council, Mr Dele Oshinowo set up the Fund on Oct. 31 to cushion the effect of the violence on victims whose businesses and properties were destroyed during the protest.

In a statement jointly signed by Mr Abdulwaheed Odunuga and Mr Adeoba Adewale, the Chairman and Secretary respectively of the Committee for the Agboyi-Ketu LCDA N10million Relief Fund Initiative, they said only 99 applicants submitted application forms.

They said the publication of the list was part of efforts aimed at ensuring transparency in the disbursement of the Fund.