EndSARS: Pyrates Confraternity want compensation for victims of police brutality

The National Association of Seadogs (NAS), Pyrates Confraternity has appealed to the Federal Government to pay compensation to victims of police brutality during the EndSARS protests across the country.

The appeal which is contained in a statement signed by Mr Abiola Owoaje, NAS Capoon, in Abuja, on Tuesday, also called for justice for those killed during the protests.

The association also appealed to police authorities to give stoppage order to police officers on the street shooting at innocent protesters expressing their human rights.

The association urged the police to provide concrete plans on the `deep and incisive reforms to replace impunity with professionalism, and truly make the Nigerian police a world class outfit.’