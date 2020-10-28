ENDSARS Protests: Women group wants urgent answer to youths’ requests

A coalition of Women civil right groups, Women Intervention Group (WIG), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and all political actors in the country to urgently respond to all the requests of youths during the #EndSARS Protests.

WIG’s Chairperson, Mary Manzo, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja called on the leaders to urgently expand resources in building a structure that would create an enabling environment for employment and to harness their potential for nation’s growth.

According to her, such enabling environment can be achieved through having the basic amenities that will foster development.

“As mothers of the nation we pray that our leaders and children who are in various leadership positions within the country will lend us positive ears of reasoning as we jointly air our views and proffer solutions to the present day predicament we have found our nation in.’’

She said that the country was blessed with human and natural resources that could make it the industrial hub for many nations, but was plunged into a state of anarchy and pandemonium in recent days.

“All that we are begging for is to give this group of people the opportunity to explore their great potential in a country that belongs to all of us,’’ she said.

On her part, Sarah Obafemi, WIG’s Southern coordinator, said it was unfortunate that some political appointees and elected persons did not express quality leadership style that could have cushioned the threat to our national unity.

More so, Hajia Umma Getso, WIG’s Northern coordinator, raised concern about the activities of Boko Haram, bandits and herders who had crippled economic activities in the region.

“The Nigerian youth over the years have not been given adequate opportunity as well as enabling environment to express their talents to the fullest.

“ The level of unemployment has skyrocketed, living millions of them without jobs.

“The agitations from various quarters within the country have been on the front burner of stakeholders from the six geo political regions of the country.

“The outcry for restructuring and good governance has been the centre of this agitation as many prominent Nigerians continue to pour in their displeasure with the abuse of federal character rules by the government,’’ she said.

WIG, which is an initiative of the Mary-Elika Foundation, added that provision of basic amenities would go a long way in fostering development and dousing agitations. (NAN)