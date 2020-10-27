EndSARS protests: Ugwuanyi constitutes panel on victims

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has constituted an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to look into the recent loss of lives during the EndSARS protest in Enugu.

This was contained in a statement from the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Ortuanya, in Enugu on Tuesday.

According to the SSG, the panel will also look into other grievous bodily injuries to private citizens and security personnel.

The panel, he said, will also tasked to look into the related destruction of properties of private citizens and security infrastructure in the state.

Ortuanya said, “The governor constituted the panel pursuant to Executive Order No. 04 of 2020, dated Oct. 27, 2020, made in the exercise of his powers under Section 4 (1) of the Commission of Inquiry Law Cap. 24 of the Revised Laws of Enugu State 2004,” he said.

According to the SSG, the panel has 60 days to conclude and submit its report to the governor.

Its terms of reference includes “identifying private persons and security personnel who lost their lives. It will recommend compensation that may be paid to the victims’ families; to identify private persons and security personnel who sustained grievous bodily injuries and recommend compensation that may be paid to them; to determine private properties and security infrastructure destroyed and recommend compensation or remedial measures; and to make any other recommendations arising out of the evidences, considerations or findings of the administrative panel in relation to the matters set out which the panel might consider appropriate.”

The SSG disclosed that membership of the panel, which will be inaugurated on Wednesday at the Government House, Enugu at 1:00 p.m., includes: Justice Fredrick Obieze (Rtd.), the Chairman; Mr Charles Abugu, the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head of Service, as the Secretary, and Prof. Frank Ezugwu, the Provost, ESUTH College of Medicine as a member.

Other members are Prof. Agozie Ogbodo, the Dean, Faculty of Law, Godfrey Okoye University; His Royal Highness, Emmanuel Ugwu, the Traditional Ruler of Ibagwa Nike, Enugu; Prof. Ngozi Ejionueme, the Head, Department of Marketing, ESUT, as a member.

Others are, Rev. Emmanuel Edeh, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Enugu State, and Chief Frank Maluze, Chartered Estate Surveyor and Valuer.

In addition are Comrade Modester Onwuha, the Vice President, Student Union Government, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, and Ben. Chinedu Oloko, a private legal practitioner, representing the youths. (NAN)