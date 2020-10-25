#EndSARS Protests: Social Justice Movement of Ghana in Soidarity with Nigerian Youth – Download Full Statement

October 25, 2020



The Social Justice Movement of Ghana(SJMG) identifies with the youth of Nigeria as they embark on peaceful protests against police brutality and demand for a more dignified life for the Nigerian. We condemn the wanton brutalities that have been visited on the youth leading to loss of lives.We are totally in support of

Download PDF- Statement in solidarity with Nigerian Youth by Ghana’s SJMG

