EndSARs protests: Police arraign 2 middle aged men for alleged arson, theft.

The Police on Friday arraigned two middle aged men, Sunday Oluwatoyin, 31 and John Joseph, 23, at an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ court for alleged arson and theft.

The Police prosecutor, Sgt. Olubu Apata told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offence on Oct. 20 at a police station in Ikere-Ekiti.

Apata said that the defendants on the date, conspired together to commit arson on a police station at Ikere-Ekiti during the EndSARS protests.

He further told the court that the defendants also stole one motorcycle, an exhibit parked at the police station.