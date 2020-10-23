EndSARS protests: NANTS orders traders to adopt security measures, shut markets if necessary

The National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS) has ordered members to adopt immediate security measures for protection and ensure markets remained closed in states where curfew has been imposed by governments.

Dr Ken Ukaoha, the President of the association, who gave the directive in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the association had reviewed and noted with dismay the turn of events in the last few days arising from the EndSARS protests.

According to him, it has realised that the current situation has gone beyond peaceful protests heading to wanton and uncontrollable destruction of lives and property.

He said that the development, if not checked might further result in anarchy.

The president said that the association had also acknowledged that there were plans by hoodlums, cultists and possible sponsored elements to unleash terror on innocent Nigerians, particularly traders.

According to him, the markets in selected states nationwide are equally targeted.

“Specifically, there are indications of plans by hoodlums to masquerade in army and mobile police uniforms in the guise of protecting market places, only to unleash mayhem on traders and even set some identified markets on fire.

“In view of the foregoing, all state chairmen of NANTS nationwide, all market chairmen and executives of malls and business premises are hereby directed to be vigilant to identify unscrupulous elements, in whatever guise around, targeting the destruction of markets.

“They are to also report any strange and funny movements around the markets to security agencies immediately.

“They are also expected to take urgent steps to guard and/or provide adequate security to the markets and malls, particularly in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Rivers, Delta, Kaduna, among others, where we sense potential actions of unscrupulous elements.

“Ensure that no trader is involved in this ongoing needless destruction of lives and property and those identified must be reported to the relevant authorities,” Ukaoha advised.

He urged those whose markets and goods were affected in the ongoing attacks to be calm, while urging government to seek ways of providing adequate security, compensation and other forms of succour to the affected traders and markets. (NAN)