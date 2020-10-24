EndSARS protests: Ekiti lawmaker lauds Buhari’s intervention, urges youths to embrace peace

Mr Joseph Olatunji, (APC, Ekiti South West 11) in the Ekiti House of Assembly, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his intervention in the #EndSARS protests across the country.

He also urged the youth to embrace dialogue.

Olatunji, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Youths and Sports Development, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti, appealed to Nigerian youths to sheathe their sword and allow for peace as requested by the President.

Olatunji admonished the protesting youths to end their agitations and embrace dialogue owing to the hijack of the initial peaceful #EndSARS protest by hoodlums.

“I want to call on the Nigerian youths, particularly our youths from our dear state, Ekiti, to sheathe their sword in the ongoing EndSARS protest.

“This call become imperative since hoodlums had hid under the initial peaceful #EndSARS protest to cause mayhem.

“There are recent cases of the burgling of the Ekiti SEMA warehouse and the Federal Government Silos along the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti Road, on the night of Friday, Oct. 23.

“Also, some hoodlums attempted to burgle the Textile Market, own by the Oodua Investment Ltd, at Basiri in Ado-Ekiti.

“I am sure that these recent developments of hoodlums’ stealing, maiming and damaging of government and private properties are not parts of the good intentions for the initial peaceful #EndSARS protest.

“I, therefore, call on our youths in Ekiti to embrace peace, while waiting for government’s actions and decision to attend to their demands,”the lawmaker said.

Olatunji lauded the proactive measures taken by Gov. Kayode Fayemi at ensuring the safety of lives and properties of the citizens.

He assured them that government, especially the State House of Assembly, would always enact laws that would better the lots of the youth, whom he described as the “leaders of tomorrow.” (NAN)