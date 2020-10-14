EndSARS protests continue in Nigeria amid attacks by thugs in Abuja

The #EndSARS protests have continued across some Nigerian cities, especially in Lagos, Abuja and Kogi state among other locations on Wednesday.

In Lagos, the #EndSARS protest led to traffic congestion along some just as images and videos of protesters dancing to Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s protests song ‘Zombie’ emerged on social media and television stations.

In Abuja, the #EndSARS protesters were seen gathering peacefully at Berger roundabout in in the morning.However reports emerged in the afternoon showing that suspected thugs had launched attacks on the #EndSARS protesters at Berger roundabout. The suspected thugs were reported to have attacked vehicles at the popular Abuja roundabout.

Photos of vehicles attacked as were as videos of the attacks on the #EndSARS were posted on social media Wednesday afternoon.

The #EndSARS protesters reportedly also Marched towards the National Assembly and they were stopped in their tracks by security personnel close to NASS premises.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the protests have continued despite the disbandment of SARS by the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A.Adamu,mni on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari.

It could also be recalled that a Presidential Panel on Tuesday also endorsed the five-point demands of the #ENDSARS protesters on Tuesday.

The protesters are now agitating for a total overhaul of the police and the security system. Newsdiaryonline noticed that a new hashtag #ENDSWAT has equally emerged on social media. SWAT is the new outfit named by the IGP as a replacement for SARS.