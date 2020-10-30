EndSARS protests call for fairness in governance — South-West SDP

The leadership of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in South-West Nigeria has said that the #EndSARS protests and its aftermaths called for fairness in governance.

The party made the assertion in a communiqué on Friday at the end of a two-day South-West Leadership meeting which commenced on Wednesday in Osogbo, Osun.

The communiqué was jointly signed by the SDP Acting National Vice-Chairman, South West, Mr Bade Falade and party chairmen from Ekiti, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Lagos and Ondo states.

“We viewed critically the recent protests in the country as a manifestation of people’s right to demand for fairness in governance.