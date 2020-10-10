EndSARS Protests: Buhari meets IGP, appeals for calm

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday night met behind closed doors with the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, over ongoing efforts to reform the Nigeria Police Force (NPF)

The president confirmed this development in a series of tweets on his tweeter platform late Friday night.

The Nigerian president added that he was being briefed regularly on the reform efforts aimed at ending police brutality and unethical conduct, and ensure that the Police are fully accountable to the people.

He, however, urged all citizens to show more understanding and patience as government would continue to do its best in protecting lives and property of Nigerians.

He said: ”I met again with the IGP tonight. Our determination to reform the police should never be in doubt.

”I am being briefed regularly on the reform efforts ongoing to end police brutality and unethical conduct, and ensure that the Police are fully accountable to the people.

”The IG already has my firm instructions to conclusively address the concerns of Nigerians regarding these excesses, & ensure erring personnel are brought to justice.

”I appeal for patience & calm, even as Nigerians freely exercise their right to peacefully make their views known.

”The vast majority of men and women of the Nigeria Police Force are patriotic and committed to protecting the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians, and we will continue to support them to do their job.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some aggrieved individuals have embarked on demonstration against what they described as police brutality in Lagos, Abuja, Delta, Osun and few other cities across Nigeria in recent days.(NAN)