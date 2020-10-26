EndSARS protests: AIG tasks residents on protection of public infrastructure

Mr Mohammed Danmallam, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 13, has tasked residents of Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi states, all in the zone, to protect social infrastructures in their neighbourhoods. Speaking with newsmen on Monday in Enugu on strategic deployments to contain violence within the zone, Danmallam commended residents in areas who stood in solidarity with the police to ensure that no hoodlum or child was let loose to destroy public and private property. “I use this medium to thank Nigerians who stood with us, especially Onitsha residents, who defended us and ensured that our stations, our property and goods/wares of private people in that commercial town were protected.

“Onitsha residents also ensured that no one blocked the free flow of traffic at the River Niger Head-bridge or burnt a tyre there all through the protest and till this moment. “I urge other Nigerians; people living in other localities and towns to emulate the patriotic gesture of Onitsha residents. “This is our country and we must endeavour to take actions meant to sustain its peace, which will translate to progress and development for all,’’ he stressed. Danmallam assured the residents of the zone of the return to normalcy and peace. He called on residents to continue to go about their legitimate businesses without fear of molestation or attack by hoodlums. He also urged parents to caution their wards against being used by unscrupulous elements to cause mayhem in the country.

“We are ready and fully mobilised to face looters and vandals while operating within our terms of engagement and within the ambits of the law as well as respect for human rights. “We will, however, deal decisively with any child or children who accept to be used as tools by unscrupulous people to cause mayhem within the society. “Be warned and stop causing pain to members of the public as well as unnecessary destruction of public and private property,’’ he cautioned. Some youths within the 17 years and 23 years age bracket attempted to cause mayhem in the zone during the #EndSARS protests, but were quickly checked by adults and by security operatives. (NAN)