#EndSARS protesters storm Kubwa  Expressway amid melee in suburb

October 17, 2020 Danlami Nmodu News, Project, Security 0



 

 

The #EndSARS protests in the Federal Capital Territory   continued  Saturday for the second day despite the ban  by the FCTA.

Eye witnesses told Newsdiaryonline that the protesters stormed  the  Kubwa Expressway in the afternoon  causing a lot of discomfort to motorists. In fact,  many had to  make a u-turn as  the protests lasted.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Later in the day,  there were reports of  the protesters were sighted at various locations within Kubwa, an Abuja suburb. This was followed by inexplicable  melee  in the suburb as  people had  to scamper for safety. The exact cause of the melee could not be immediately explained.

 

 

 

 

 

 

It could be recalled that the protesters blocked the Airport road Friday reportedly forcing many travelling elite to miss their flights.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*