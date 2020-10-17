EndSARS protesters storm Kubwa  Expressway amid melee in suburb

The #EndSARS protests in the Federal Capital Territory continued Saturday for the second day despite the ban by the FCTA.

Eye witnesses told Newsdiaryonline that the protesters stormed the Kubwa Expressway in the afternoon causing a lot of discomfort to motorists. In fact, many had to make a u-turn as the protests lasted.

Later in the day, there were reports of the protesters were sighted at various locations within Kubwa, an Abuja suburb. This was followed by inexplicable melee in the suburb as people had to scamper for safety. The exact cause of the melee could not be immediately explained.

It could be recalled that the protesters blocked the Airport road Friday reportedly forcing many travelling elite to miss their flights.