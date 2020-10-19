EndSars protesters shut down Jakande estate

#EndSars protesters on Monday, shut down Jakande Estate, Oke-afa and Isolo in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesters shut the road as early as 9: am and said that the protest would last for five days.

Mr Bolaji Banjo, an activist in the estate, said that youths in the estate are lending their voices in the ongoing protest.

Banjo said that the protest would be a peaceful one that they are not out to fight the government.

He said that they are joining the protesters nationwide in the agitation for good governance among others.

Miss Oluwabamishe Soile, a female activist said that she is out to encourage other females to join the protest.

Soile said that they were out to make their voices heard in the best way.