EndSARS: Protesters block Lagos Badagry expressway

NAN reports that there was no single police check along Badagry-Agbara expressway which had up to 15 checkpoints before the protest.

Ovi Kuponu, one of the coordinators of the protest, told newsmen that the youths in Badagry and Agbara came out to protest deplorable state of the expressway and bad governance.

“Youths have come out today to tell Nigerians that this is the best time to rewrite the history of the country.

“Today the protest have received support from everyone, as you can see, everyone came out, market men and women from Agbara and Morogbo markets have come out to support us.

“Commercial drivers and commuters, plying the roads have parked their cars to support us.

“What we are telling the government is to fix Badagry Lagos expressway,” said the protester.