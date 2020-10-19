EndSARS: Protesters block Abuja – Keffi expressway, Kabayi road in Nasarawa

By Chimezie Godfrey

Commuters groaned as the #EndSARS protesters blocked the Abuja – Keffi expressway Monday morning.

The regular traffic congestion on the road was aggravated as vehicular movements were hindered by the activities of the protesters.

One of the protesters who prefered his name not to be mentioned for security reasons said the protest would continue until President Muhammadu Buhari and other elected leaders make the necessary changes that will bring about the desired “change and improvement in the living standards of Nigerians.”

He also called on the IGP to rescind his decision of establishing SWAT as a replacement to the defunct SARS, adding that that is another deception and more like putting old wine in a new bottle.

He further called for the reform of the Nigerian Police Force, adequate remuneration and motivation of the officers.

The presence of the security agents from the Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, including Soldiers were seen ensuring that there was no break down of law and order.

In a related development, a splinter group of protesters was also seen blocking the Kabayi road in Mararaba, a boundary town between the FCT and Nasarawa state.

This group carrying placards with inscriptions such as #EndSARS, End bad Governance, Economic Hardship and Police Brutality, lamented the torture and intimidation suffered in the hands of the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), and as well as officers of the Nigerian Police Force

According to one of the protesters, Nigerians are fed up with the sufferings and hardships occasioned by what he called the anti-people policies of the Buhari-led administration.

He said part of the reasons they are continuing with the protest is also to call for the reversal of the increase in fuel pump price and electricity tariff, among other demands.

He revealed that they (protesters) represent the interest of the masses and therefore have their support.

According to him, there is no gainsaying that Nigerians are hungry and angry and therefore, stressed that the earlier the government responded and addressed their concerns raised, the better for the country.