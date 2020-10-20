EndSARS protesters are speaking minds of Nigerians – NUJ

Mr Victor Udu, Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Cross River Chapter, on Tuesday said that the protesters of the ongoing #EndSARS demonstration are speaking the minds of Nigerians.

Udu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar that the protest was about“ the disappointments, the pains and challenges which had become the tears that average Nigerians shed on a daily basis’’.

According to him, it is disappointing and very painful that some people are trying to hijack this process when the leadership is beginning to understand why the youths are standing out and shouting at this time.