EndSARS protest stalls arraignment of robbery suspects

The #EndSARS Protests on Tuesday, stalled the arraignment of four men accused of armed robbery, in an FCT High Court in Kubwa.

The police was to arraign Usman Dikko, Segun Adigun, Sunday Haruna and Okafor Chimeze on four counts bordering on armed robbery.

The police counsel, Adama Musa told the court that the suspects who were supposed to be produced in court from Keffi, Nasarwa State.

Musa said that the police vehicle bringing the suspects to court was turned back due to the ongoing EndSARS protest.