EndSARS protest: Sen. Gyang appeals for peace in his constituency

Senator Istifanus Gyang (PDP, Plateau North), has appealed to the people of Plateau North to embrace and pursue peace building, harmonious communal coexistence and the spirit of brotherliness.

Gyang made the appeal in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Mr Musa Ashoms, following some skirmishes in Jos North and Jos South that resulted in loss of lives and properties.

The lawmaker said he observed with dismay how a peaceful #EndSARS protest by Nigerian youths was hijacked by hoodlums in Jos, the Plateau State capital, on Tuesday.

According to him, the hoodlums used the protest to orchestrate ethnic and religious acrimony resulting in the destruction and looting of business premises, shops and torching of two churches.