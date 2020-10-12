EndSARS protest: Security beefed up in Osogbo as protesters take to streets

Security was beefed up around Osun State Secretariat, Osogbo , on Monday due to protests carried out by some youths against Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) alleged brutality .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that security personnel were seen across some strategic locations at the state secretariat to forestall any form of violence by the protesters.

Many youths were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions on them as they marched from the old Nelson Mandela Freedom Park to Osun State Secretariat, Abere.

The inscriptions read “EndSARS now,’’ “Stop Killing Us,’’ “Enough of the Killings,’’ “We Demand an Executive Order Disbanding Terrorist Squad,’’ among others.