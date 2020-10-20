EndSARS protest: Sanwo-Olu probes shooting in Lekki

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered an investigation into the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos Tuesday night.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy of Lagos State State,Mr Gbenga Omotoso stated this on his Twitter handle in reaction to reports of the shooting.

He confirmed that “There have been reports of shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza, following the 24-hour curfew imposed on Lagos State to stop criminals ..”

According to Omotoso, “The State Government has ordered an investigation into the incident. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has advised the security agents not to arrest anyone on account of the curfew, which he urges residents to observe for the peaceful atmosphere we all cherish.

“He advises Lagosians to remain calm and not allow criminals, who have hijacked the noble protest of our gallant youths, to succeed in their evil plan of turning our dear state upside down.

“The Governor will do everything within his power to ensure that the lives of all Lagosians are protected at all times.”

Reports said the protesters came under heavy gunfire.Many were feared killed while others were reportedly wounded and rushed to nearby hospital.

