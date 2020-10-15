EndSARS Protest: Primero, LBSL debunk video of thugs using LBSL buses

The Management of Primero Transport Services (PTS) Ltd., an operator of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Lagos, has said none of the company’s buses was used by thugs to attack EndSars protesters in Alausa.

The Head, Corporate Communications Primero Transport Services Ltd., Majidun, BRT Depot, Ikorodu, Lagos, Mr Mutiu Yekeen, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

According to him, the management of Primero will like to inform the general public that the BRT bus reported to have allegedly convey hoodlums that attack protesters at Alausa, Ikeja today was not operated by Primero. He said that Lagos residents should note that Primero TSL does not operate on Alausa Ikeja axis.

” None of our buses was used to convey thugs to Alausa. We currently operate on two BRT corridors across Lagos State- Ikorodu-TBS and Oshodi-Abule-Egba corridors. ” The Lagos State Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) gave BRT operation licenses to four operators across the State.

” Primero is one of the four BRT operators in Lagos. We appeal to the youths to keep the protest peaceful across the State. ” We have the mandate of satisfying our commuters by providing convenience, affordable and technology-driven services to Lagosians 24/7 every week.

In the same vain, The Managing Director, Lagos State Bus Services Ltd. (LBSL), Mr Idowu Oguntona, said that contrary to a rumour being circulated across the social media concerning a bus belonging to the company noticed at the Secretariat Bus Stop. Oguntona stated that bus 240171 in the video was heading towards Oshodi from Berger around 8 a.m when some armed individuals disembarked from a particular yellow vehicle in front of the bus at the Secretariat Bus Stop.

He said that the yellow vehicle was in front of the bus at the Secretariat Bus Stop was on the Lagos Ibadan Expressway and headed towards the direction of the bus . “One of our buses during the normal cause of operations ran into approaching armed people this morning.

” When the people were sighted armed and heading towards our bus, commuters in the bus scampered for safety due to the imminent danger. “One of the passengers even tried to escape through the rear window of the bus.

“The armed group, whose identity remain unknown, later went their way without attacking the bus. “In fact, all the passengers were eventually commuted safely to their destination at Oshodi.” “For the avoidance of doubt, no LBSL bus was used to commute persons to disrupt the ongoing peaceful protests.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu has consistently spoken to protesters on their rights to peaceful protest, hence can not support thuggery in any form,” Oguntona said. He added that it was quite disheartening that the incident was linked to the activities of some hoodlums, in spite of the level of understanding shown by the state government since the beginning of the #EndSarsProtest.

The LBSL boss said that the company was forced to suspend its operations temporarily, for the safety of passengers and until it is safe to return to service. He, however, pleaded for understanding from all esteemed passengers and reiterated the rights of the people to embark on peaceful protests and condemned any attack on people participating.(NAN).