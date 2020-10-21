EndSARS protest : Police DCO killed, DPO critically injured in Ogun

Suspected EndSARS protesters, on Wednesday reportedly stormed the Atan-Ota Divisional Police station in Ogun, and allegedly killed the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) DSP Augustine Ogbeche.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abeokuta by DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ogun Command.

Oyeyemi said that the protesters also assaulted the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) , Sikiru Olugbenga, whose whereabouts was presently unknown, and made away with arms and ammunitions.

According to the command’s spokesman, a civilian was also killed in the attack while the station was set ablaze.

The PPRO said that the hitherto peaceful protest embarked upon by youths across the state was unfortunately taking a dangerous violent dimension.

He said that some people with ulterior motives were using the protest against violation of human rights by personnel of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to commit all sorts of heinous crimes.

Oyeyemi said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Edward Ajogun, had appealed to the youths to eschew violence and embrace peace as violence would do no one good.

He added that the CP equally appealed to traditional rulers, parents and other critical stakeholders to prevail on the youths to stop the carnage and give the government a chance to address the situation.

“Early this morning, the protesters went to Atan-ota and set the police station there ablaze and subsequently murdered the D.C.O, DSP Augustine Ogbeche in cold blood.

“A civilian also died in the process while some arms were carted away. They also inflicted serious injury on the DPO, Sikiru Olugbenga whose whereabout is yet unknown.

” Also in Abeokuta, some groups of boys attacked Obada-Oko Divisional Headquarters and vandalised it.

“The youths are reminded that since the commencement of the protests the police have been nice and civil to them even when some of our men were injured and our stations damaged.

“We even went ahead and released all the 36 suspects we arrested.

“However, if in the course of handling the protests anybody feels offended we plead understanding and not retaliatory measures including killing and maiming policemen and burning and damaging police stations.

” We will ensure that justice is served any aggrieved person. Please and please let us continue to embrace peace rather than violence,” Oyeyemi said. (NAN)